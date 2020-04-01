Funeral Services for Mr. Arthur “Crankshaft” Bardwell, Sr. were held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment was in St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery in Brouillette.

Arthur “Crankshaft” Bardwell, Sr., age 71, of Hessmer, departed this life on March 15, 2020 in Vick. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Paul Bardwell.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 41 years, Betty Bordelon of Hessmer; three sons, Robert Bardwell of Kolin, Arthur Bardwell, Jr. of Hessmer, Justin Bardwell, Sr. of Vick; three daughters, Amanda Ogelesby of Hessmer, Tonya Bardwell of Hessmer, Jennifer Bordelon of Hessmer; one brother, Steve Bardwell of Hessmer; two sisters, Julia Dauzat of Vick, Marie Bordelon of Ball and fourteen grandchildren.