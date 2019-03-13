Funeral services for Arthur James Jackson, Sr. are currently pending.

Arthur Jackson, Sr., age 68, of Moreauville, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Carol Paris Jackson of Moreauville; daughter, Mandy Jackson of Houston; sons, Arthur Jackson, Jr. (Kaylan Gantt) of Alexandria and Christopher Jackson of Moreauville; and grandchild, Sophia Jackson of Moreauville. He is also survived by his sister, Cheryl Lynn Jackson of Moreauville; brothers, Jasper Jackson of Alexandria, Clarence Jackson of Houston, Bervin Jackson of Houston, Merlin Jackson of Moreauville, Anual Jackson of Florida, Troy Jackson of Moreauville, and Eddie Jones of Houston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Mattie Jackson.