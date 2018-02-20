Arthur Thornhill, age 79, of Pineville

Arthur Thornhill

PINEVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Arthur Thornhill will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, with Reverend Greg Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ball under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville on Friday, February 23, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Thornhill, age 79, of Dry Prong, entered eternal rest on Monday, February 19, 2018 in his residence. Born on August 1, 1938, Arthur spent his working years as a truck driver. He loved to fish and tinker with boats and cars. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. The Lord has received a man with a golden heart who will be missed deeply by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Thornhill is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lorine Thornhill and his brother, Jimmy Herman Thornhill, Jr.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his daughters, Melissa (Steven) Fitzhugh of Dry Prong and Sis (Bobby) Bordelon of Centerpoint; his son, Johnny Thornhill of Dry Prong; his sister, Ruth Ann Marshall of Dry Prong; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and lifelong friend that became family, Jessee (Tammy) Neal of Pollock.

Special thanks to Guardian Hospice, Marie and Deez White and also to his special friend, Judy Davidson, for her help, support and love to him.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Thornhill family by visiting www.rushfh.com.