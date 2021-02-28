Ashton Young, 28, Mansura

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Ashton Thomas Young will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. from the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Ashton Thomas Young, age 28 of Mansura, passed away at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 4:17 A.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Sebastian Hodges of Hessmer, Grayson Hodges of Hessmer, parents, Tom’E Young of Slidell and Gidget Bennett of Mansura, siblings, Hunter Young of Pearl River, Gabriel Young of Slidell, Godparents, Alton Roy of Mansura, Marsha Desselle of Bordelonville and paternal grandmother, Deb’E Polomski.

Ashton was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Andrew Bennett, Sr. and Lillian Bennett and paternal grandfather, Gerald Savoy.

Ashton’s Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial Services at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home. To extend on-line condolences to Ashton’s Family, please visit us at www.rose-neath.com