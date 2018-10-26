Audery Lambert, 76, Hessmer

Memorial services for Audrey L. Lambert will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in the chapel on November 3, 2018 in Hessmer, LA.

Audery Lambert, 76, passed away October 23, 2018 at home.

Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband, Ray Lambert, of 61 years. Blessed with four children: Wanda Lambert (Johnny) of Bunkie, Linda Ducote ( Dan) of Hessmer, David Lambert (Connie) of Lettsworth, and Kent Lambert of Hessmer.

Beloved grandmother of Christopher Lee, Sr (Mona) of Hessmer, Christy Pierite (Bobby) of Hessmer, Daniel Lee (Karla) of Hessmer, Amanda Strange (Chris) of Hessmer, Davey Lambert and Dustin Lambert of Lettsworth.

She also leaves to cherish her memories one sister, Drena Laborde Dauzat of Marksville, 9 great grandchildren, 6 great- great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends, and her precious dog, Blue.

She was preceded in death by her parents Newman Laborde and Linister “Marie” Lachney Laborde.

She loved spending time with her family, attending church, and shopping with her daughters.

A native of the Brouillette community and a resident of Hessmer, La for 60 years, where she raised her family with her beloved husband.

The family would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and extend a heartfelt thanks and blessings to many family, friends, Sheila Slocum, Bunkie Home Care, and All Saints Hospice, who have shown kindness and compassion to us.

The Lambert Family is requesting a visitation to be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in the chapel on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 9:30 A.M.to 11:30 A.M. A Repass to follow at The Lamberts’ residence from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M.

To extend your online condolences, please visit magnoliafuneralhome.com