Audrey Bordelon, 90, Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Audrey Savoy Bordelon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 90, of Marksville, passed away at her daughter’s residence in St. Francisville on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. until time of rosary to be prayed at 10:20 a.m.

She was born on February 4, 1930 in Biloxi, Mississippi and a former resident of Jeanerette, LA. After marrying her beloved husband in 1952, she moved to Marksville where she lived the majority of her adult life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Paul Bordelon; parents, Ory and Mary Guillotte Savoy; one sister, Shirley M. Adams of Biloxi, MS; brothers, Russell J. and Curtis A. Savoy, both of Jeanerette, LA.

She is survived by her two daughters, Monica Dauzat (Keith) of Marksville; Deborah “Deb” Bordelon (Stephanie Corona) and special friend and caregiver, Tammy DeMotte, all of St. Francisville, where Mrs. Bordelon lived the last 6 years of her life; one brother, Benjamin “Benny” Savoie and his wife Leona of New Iberia; 3 grandsons, Christopher “Adam” Armand (Kayla); Matthew Dauzat (Kayla) and Johnathan “Jay” Dauzat (Marlee) of Marksville; 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bordelon was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville where she attended mass regularly and often volunteered. She started the work force as a telephone operator and later worked many years at Lapeyrouse Motors in Jeanerette, LA and Gulfco Finance. Upon moving to Marksville, she taught kindergarten at St. Joseph Presentation Convent. She was a bookkeeper for approximately 20 years at Scallan Groceries in Marksville.

She was a talented seamstress and often sewed for the public. She was an exceptional cook and her “secret weapon” was her homemade bread routinely requested by friends and family, and always enjoyed! She always enjoyed a good book, shopping with friends, and visiting with people in her community. Flower gardening was her passion and therapy. Above all else she was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, and friend…a bright light in the lives of all who knew her.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Bert Jude Savoie, Jason Jarreau, Keith Dauzat, Matthew Dauzat, Johnathon Dauzat, and Christopher “Adam” Armand, Sr. Honorary pallbearer will be Christopher Adam Armand, Jr. “A. J.” her great grandson.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her longtime neighbors, Lloyd and Mary Brouillette, Hospice of Baton Rouge, and all who have participated in her end-of-life celebration.

