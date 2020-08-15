Audrey Desselle’s, 92, Marksville

Audrey "Doll" Mayeux Desselles passed away peacefully at her home on August 6, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on February 12, 1928 in Marksville, Louisiana to the late Ellis P. Mayeux (1978) and Verlie Bertha Brown Mayeux (2009). She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Foster "Toren" Paul Desselles, Sr. (1985), with whom they had three children, Joyce Desselles DuSaules, Connie Desselles Fossier (Dennis), and Gary Desselles (Tracy), and five grandsons, Derek Fossier, Spencer Fossier, Blake Fossier (Nancy), Colby Desselles, and Bailey Desselles. She is survived by her siblings, Marion Mayeux Bordelon (late Noel), Inez Mayeux Chunn (Avis), Mark Raymond Mayeux (late Maureen), Philip Mayeux (Mona), and John Jerry Mayeux (Sue). She was preceded in death by her siblings, Hilton Mayeux (1927), Harold Mayeux (2011), Burton Mayeux (2017) (Peggy), and Beryl Mayeux Dufrene (2020) (Herbert). She was proud to be a Cajun even though she was punished at school for speaking French. She longed for more education and was constantly reading, but learned more about life, survival, strength, and perseverance while picking cotton to help the family. She also loved to dance and listen to Cajun music. She first came to New Orleans to help care for relatives and their children. She was proud to have worked at McCrory's on Canal Street, where she was known as "Frenchie". Once married she became a homemaker and stepmother to Foster Paul Desselles, Jr. (Helen) who had three sons, Troy, Jason, and Joshua. After marriage, they would take in her siblings to find work in the "Big City" so they could make a better life for themselves. She was always in the kitchen cooking wonderful meals and everyone was welcome to join. She was "Ma" to many and will be deeply missed by all. Her memory will never be forgotten and she will FOREVER BE IN OUR HEARTS. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Ann Church and Shrine, 3601 Transcontinental Dr. Metairie, LA. In consideration of current public health concerns visitation will be limited from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.cajunnavyrelief.com or codofil@crt.la.gov. An online guestbook is available at www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com.