Mon, 11/04/2019 - 1:47pm

Graveside services for Audrey Moreau Smith will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery #2 in Cottonport, LA. Burial is under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.
Audrey M. Smith, 89, a resident of Napoleonville, and a native of Cottonport, died peacefully Thursday morning, Oct. 31, 2019.  Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church, Plattenville from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am.   She was the loving mother of Martin Smith and his wife, Gretchen of Napoleonville; proud grandmother of Adam and wife, Christina, Scott, and Kathy Smith; proud great grandmother of Peyton and Alora and step great grandmother of Jshulie. She is also survived by her sister, Louise M. LaCour of Evergreen; sister-in-law, Diane Moreau of Mandeville, one niece and three nephews.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Blumes and Carrie Moreau of Cottonport and brother, Myron Moreau of Mandeville.

