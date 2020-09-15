Audrey Mayeaux Perry, age 91, Marksville

Graveside services for Audrey Perry of Marksville will begin at 11:00am on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 of Marksville.

Audrey Mayeaux Perry, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at the Valley View Nursing Home of Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her step-daughter, Cynthia Bueto; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clebert and Edna Dubroc Mayeaux; sister, Ruth Scallan; and brother, Lance Mayeaux.

