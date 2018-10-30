Funeral Mass for Audric Joseph Courville of Mansura will be held on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 beginning at 10:30am at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura from 5pm until 10pm with a rosary prayer service at 7:30pm. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning at 8am until the time of service at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Entombment will be in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Audric J. Courville, age 84, passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018 with his beloved wife of 65 years, Jeanette, at his side. Audric was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, & great-grandfather. He was a hard working Christian who always made sure his wife and children were provided for. He was a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer and a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Audric had several hobbies which included wood-working, fishing, dove hunting, and quail hunting with his father-in-law.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanette Courville of Mansura; children, Bruce (Deborah) Courville of Hessmer, Annette (Donald) Tassin of Mansura; Godson, Barney Adam (Shelby) Nilsen of Houston; brother, Landry Courville of Hessmer. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Tara Pesnell, Ashley (Greg) Coco, Lindsey (Marcus) Gagnard, Erica (Milton) Ducote, and Avery Ryleigh, & Brayden Nilsen; nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Olephus & Angelia Courville; uncles, William Guillory, Edwin Guillory & Louis Courville and cousin, Alton Guillory, as well as several other aunts, uncles, & cousins.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Milton Ducote, Greg Coco, Marcus Gagnard, Brad Deville, Ryan Deville, & Jeffery Dubea.