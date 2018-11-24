Azelena Ruth Bordelon, 64, formerly of Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Azelena Ruth Bordelon will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 64, formerly of Marksville, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018 in Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hector and Azelena Lachney Bordelon; brothers, Osval Bordelon and Manuel Bordelon; and sister, Gloria Bordelon Sellars.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Frank “Benji” Munson (Jane) of Mandeville; daughter, Minnie Bordelon Cosey (Parco, Sr.) of Baton Rouge; brothers, Abraham Moras, Obide Moras, both of Hessmer, Emanuel Bordelon of Echo, Gene Moras of Glenmora, Island Moras of Pollock, Hector Bordelon, Jr. of Denham Springs, Fabian Bordelon (Amanda) of Denham Springs, Christopher, Johnathan and Robert Lamartiniere, all of Baton Rouge; sisters, Victoria Moras of Echo, Ruby Brightwell of Mississippi, and Mona Lamartiniere of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren, Markayla Cosey and Parco Cosey, Jr. and Ian Munson.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.