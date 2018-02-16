Barbara Ann Johnson, age 63, of Cottonport

Barbara Ann Johnson

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Barbara Ann Johnson of Cottonport will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura on Monday, February 19th, 2018 beginning at 2 p.m. with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating the Mass. Burial services will commence at the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Sunday, February 18th, 2018 beginning at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will reopen Monday morning at 8 a.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

Barbara, age 63, passed away on Thursday, February 15th, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 16, 1954, she was a strong woman that battled cancer for 16 years. She was always smiling and willing, she never gave up. A wonderful mother, wife, friend, sister, and daughter. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones especially her husband and children, but they take comfort in knowing that she is in the Lord’s hands.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lance and Dorothy Ducote; and her brother, Carl Ducote.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Dennis Charles Johnson of Cottonport; children, Amie Ann (Adam) Smith of Cottonport, Raymy Charles (Heather) Johnson of Mississippi; and her five grandsons, Joseph (Morgan) Savage, Zachary Johnson, Kyle Smith, Ethan Johnson and Jayden Smith.