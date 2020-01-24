Barbara Ann LemoineForet, age 82, native of Moreauville, a former resident of Dupont

Barbara Ann LemoineForet, age 82, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Oaks Care Center in Carriere, Mississippi.

Mrs. Foret was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister.

Visitation will be held Monday January 27, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, 9986 Bayou Des Glaises Street, Moreauville, Louisiana, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 12 p.m. Burial is under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.

She is survived by one son: Aubrey Winston Foret, Jr. (Robyn);Three Sisters,Lois Lemoine, Clarice Lemoine, Judith Lemoine;One Brother, Earl Lemoine; Six grandchildren,Natascha, Nicholas, Ryan, Matthew, Trevor, Keely,Twelvegreat-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey W. Foret Sr;a son, Terry A. Foret; a grandson, Tyler “TJ” Foret; brothers, Kermit Lemoine, Clovis Lemoine, Douglas Lemoine.

A native of Moreauville, a former resident of Dupont,La., and a resident of Picayune since 1980.

In lieu of flowers, please have Masses said.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website for the obituary. You can leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.