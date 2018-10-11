Barbara Carter, 89 of Dupont

Funeral services for Barbara Carter will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Bro. Barry Gautreaux officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Carter, age 89 of Dupont, passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Timothy and Alma Adams Higdon; her first husband, Jules Harris; a step-daughter and her siblings.

Survivors include her husband, Dalton F. Carter of Dupont; her step-children, David Chatman and wife Ella Rose of Goudeau, Bobby Carter and wife Bessie of Big Cane, Waneita Stelly and husband and Curly of Big Cane, Dalton Ford Carter, Jr. of Centerville, Elwood Carter and wife Susie of Garden City, and Jane McGlone and husband Robert of Big Cane; and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the administration and staff at Avoyelles Manor for their care and compassion they have shown for Ms. Barbara and continue to show to their family.

Friends may visit on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.