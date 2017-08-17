Barbara Lee Davis age 51 of Baton Rouge

Funeral services for Barbara Lee Davis of Baton Rouge will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017 beginning at 11am at Baptist Faith Mission Church Outreach in Marksville with Pastor Percy Joseph of the Remnant Church in Baton Rouge officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Barbara Lee Davis, age 51, died on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. She was born on March 28, 1966 in Pineville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Erma Washington of Cottonport.

Barbara was a former employee of East Baton Rouge Parish School System for 19 years. She was a member of the Remnant Church in Baton Rouge for 19 years. Her heart loved the children and everyone she met, but most of all she loved God.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Bethany Davis of Dallas, TX and Tiffany Davis of Baton Rouge; one grandchild, Destiny Davis; four sisters, Brenda (Glenn) Ware of Shreveport, Elaine (Melvin) Larcart of Cottonport, Dianna Graham of Lafayette, & Joyce (Gerald) Corner of Hessmer; one brother, Lloyd Washington of Pearland, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, friends, family, and one great nephew.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family, Tiffany Davis, 11580 Perkins Rd. Apt 183, Baton Rouge, LA 70810.