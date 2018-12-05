Barbara Maddie, 86 of Simmesport

Funeral service for Barbara Maddie of Simmesport will take place at the Christ the King Catholic Church of Simmesport on Friday, December 7th, 2018 beginning at 11:30am with Fr. Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport on Thursday, December 6th, 2018 from 5:00pm to 10:00pm and will resume Friday morning at 8:00am. Entombment will commence at the Christ the King Catholic Mausoleum.

Barbara, age 86, passed away peacefully at the Bayou Chateau Nursing Center on Tuesday, December 4th, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Louis Maddie; son, Samuel Wayne Maddie; parents, Walter & Essie Bordelon Pastor, Sr.; sisters, Bernadine Maddie, Julia Rachal, Gloria Chatelain; brother, Gene Pastor. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Juneau of Opelousas; grandson, Damon Juneau and wife Shelley; sisters, Linda Turner and Sherill Laborde; brothers, Francis Pastor, Don Pastor, and Walter Pastor, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Madeline Guillory, Connor Veillon, Amelia Veillon, Kelley Waskom, Sarah Laborde, Bruce Hukins, & Mia Hukins; and one great-great-grandchild, Dylan Guillory.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.