Barbara Miller Reich, age 84, of Forest Hill

Barbara Miller Reich

ALEXANDRIA - A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara Miller Reich will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church with Rev. Paul LaPalme officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Kramer chapel.

Barbara Miller Reich, 84, of Forest Hill, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018, in her residence. Born on July 15, 1933, Barbara was the foundation of her family and a pillar of strength to her husband Ray. She was a devoted mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. As an integral part of the family business, Ray Reich Trucking Company, Barbara seamlessly juggled the responsibilities of work and home life. Her deep faith in Christ shown through in her daily life and she was a member of Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church for 63 years. Barbara loved going to daily mass and was a member of the Carlow Choir that sang for St. Pope John Paul II. Together with her husband, Barbara visited 48 States, Canada, and Mexico. Barbara loved entertaining and being with her large family. Barbara also volunteered and was a Pink Lady for 30 plus years at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. Barbara was one of 9 sisters and she deeply loved and cherished the time they spent together including travels to Rome, France, the Holy Land and yearly retreats at Our Lady of the Oaks in Grand Coteau. Barbara was a long-time resident of Forest Hill. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ray Reich; her parents, Ben and Anna Miller; brother, Ben Miller; three sisters, Anita Tarver, Cuma Lee Domingues, and Rena Truxillo; son-in-law, Blane Normand; and one grandson, Ben Harper.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Robert (Janice) Reich of Forest Hill, Chuck (Janet) Reich of Woodworth, Debbie (Jim) Harper of Cheneyville, Angie Normand of Marksville, Tee Ray (Claudine) Reich of Woodworth, and Terri (Tim) Droddy of Lumberton, Texas; five sisters, Myrle Landry, Joyce Davis, Verne DiCristina, Irma Jones, and Bernetta Summers; along with 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be her grandsons, Joshua Reich, Trey Reich, Will Reich, Rob E. Reich, Jason Normand, and John Paul Normand. Honorary pallbearers will be, Aidan Reich and Jordan Reich.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials may be made to Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church, where she was a member for 62 years, at P.O. Box 408, Woodworth, LA 71485.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Reich Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.