A graveside service for Barry Duplantis will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Alphonse Catholic Church with the Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Barry Duplantis, age 67 of Bunkie, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Marie Appe Duplantis and his brother, Ronnie Duplantis.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Patricia Durham Duplantis of Bunkie; his children, Patricia Duplantis of Washington DC, and B.J. Duplantis and wife Ainsley of Lafayette; his sisters, Melanie Duplantis of Chalmette and Yvette Livaccari and husband L.J. of Biloxi, MS, his granddaughter, Charlee Duplantis; and his fur baby, Dash.

The family wishes to thank Michelle Pasquier for the help and care she has given.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.