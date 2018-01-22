Barry Wayne Lemoine, Sr., age 64, of Moreauville

Barry Wayne Lemoine, Sr.

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral Mass for Barry Wayne Lemoine, Sr. of Moreauville will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville with a Rosary wake service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart #2 Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Barry Wayne Lemoine, Sr., age 64, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at his home in Moreauville. Born on September 5, 1953, Barry was a simple man who cherished his family and family traditions were very important to him. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He wasn’t shy in sharing his squirrel, deer, or pork chop gravies with family and friends. Carpentry was a favorite hobby of Barry’s as he often made different items and gave them to friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose Lemoine, Jr. and Beatrice “Sister” Lemoine; brother, Dale Lemoine; and maternal grandparents, Oscar and Victoria Arnouville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Sandra Lemoine of Moreauville; daughter, Jessica (Derek) Juneau of Hessmer; sons, Barry Wayne (Kara) Lemoine, Jr. of Moreauville and Jeremy Wayne (Kim) Lemoine of Marksville; brother, Malcolm “Mac” (Diane) Lemoine of Brouillette; and five grandchildren, Karlie, Karson, Natalie, Kennedy, and Eleanor; and best companion, Mia.