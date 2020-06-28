Bascom Dupuy, 87, Fifth Ward

Funeral Services for Mr. Bascom Dupuy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville with Rev. Keith Lamartiniere, Deacon Darryl Dubroc, and Joel Neal St. Romain officiating. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Mausoleum, Fifth Ward with military honors conducted by the United State Army, Fort Polk.

Mr. Dupuy, age 87, of Fifth Ward, departed this life on June 27, 2020 at Valley View Health Care in Mansura. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleon Dupuy and Sadie Dauzat Dupuy Sayer; sister, Ollie Mae Bordelon; son-in-law, Karen Paul Dufour.

Bascom served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War Conflict and was a Purple Heart recipient. After his military service, he became a business man. He owned several businesses including, Dupuy Painting & Remodeling Contractor, The Oil Exchange in Leesville, La, and B&G Kiddie Rides. With only having a 6th grade education, Bascom was a determined man, and didn’t let anything stop him from his accomplishments and adventures. He was a loving husband, wonderful father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He experienced almost every aspect in life from owning race horses, airstream club, an avid hunter and fisherman, and traveling the world. Bascom was a great provider and stood proud of himself and his family. He was our legend.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Gaye Dozier Dupuy; daughters, Deborah St Romain( Joe Neal), and Vickie Dufour; grandchildren, Brandy Dufour (Michael Henagan), Brittany Strother(Tyler), Jodie Middleton (Charles), Travis St. Romain (Tonya), Bascom St. Romain, and Mitchel St. Romain (Christy); great grandchildren, Zoe, Kenadee, Maddie, Mackie, Amelie, Olivia, Savannah, Scarlet, and LaeLeigh; brothers, Daryl Dupuy(Shelby), and Frank Sayer(Sharon); sisters, Jeanette Deglandon, Margie Voinche(Floyd), and Kathy Aymond(Cecil “Pete”). Mr. Bascom was also blessed to be survived by numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and close friends through the years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson brothers on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday morning from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

