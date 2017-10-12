Beatrice Beaubouef Cole, age 86, of Deville

Beatrice Beaubouef Cole

DEVILLE - Memorial services celebrating the life of Beatrice Beaubouef Cole will be announced at a later date by the family

Mrs. Cole, 86, of Deville, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on March 2, 1931, Mrs. Cole was a member of Big Island Baptist Church in Deville. During her working career, she was an operator at Huey P. Long Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Cole; son, Rodney Cole; parents, William and Regina Cole Beaubouef; brothers, Fritz Beaubouef, Reverend Hardy Beaubouef, Dotson Beaubouef and Watson Beaubouef; sister, Audrey Bonnette; and granddaughter, Dana Malone.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Steven (Jackie) Cole and Mickey Cole; daughter, Bonnie (Shea) Fogleman; brother, Reverend Bryon Beaubouef; sister, Gertrude Smith; grandchildren, Chris Daniel, Casey Mack Cole, Justin Malone, Jessica Soderland, Elizabeth Cole -Williams and Jack Cole; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.