Beatrice Couvillion, 99, Marksville

Mass of Christian Burial for Beatrice Maillet Couvillion will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marksville Hixson Brothers Funeral Home Chapel with Father Dan O’ Connor officiating. Interment will be at the St. Joseph #1, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Marksville.

Mrs. Couvillion 99, of Marksville departed this life on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Mansura.

Mrs. Couvillion loved to cook and in her younger days she loved to dance. Beatrice loved working with her hands and quilting. She was an avid traveler both here in the States as well as abroad with her brother, Horace, Jr. Beatrice loved family time and spending every moment she could with her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Larry Couvillion of Marksville; daughters, Susan Couvillion of Baton Rouge, Linda Rabalais (“Nicky”) of Shreveport; 5 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.

Mrs. Couvilllion is preceded in death by her husband, Laric Couvillion; daughter, Rae Brouillette; parents, Horace Maillet, Sr., and Lena Couvillion Maillet; brothers, Emile Maillet, Sr., Harry Maillet, Jr. and Horace Maillet, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 p.m. until shortly before time of service in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 11:00 am. at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be her great grandsons.