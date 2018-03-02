Belinda Sue Bernard Lachney, age 52, of Marksville

Belinda Sue Bernard Lachney

Marksville – Funeral services for Belinda Sue Bernard Lachney will be held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mark Crawford, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery II in Marksville.

The Lachney Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, March 5, 2018 from 5 p.m., all evening until time of services on Tuesday.

Mrs. Bernard, age 52 of Marksville passed away at her residence on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 6:44 p.m.

Belinda was preceded in death by her brothers, Weldon Bernard and Kent Bernard.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Johnny Lachney of Marksville; sons, Jonathan (Amy) Lachney of Marksville and Cory Lachney of Marksville; parents, Irvin and Nola Gagnard Bernard of Marksville; siblings, Darnell Bernard of Marksville, Glenn Bernard of Marksville, Darlene (Jerome) Laborde of Marksville, and Tina (Terrel) Bernard of Marksville; her dear friend, Ted Walker of Fifth Ward; three grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, extended family and her four-legged pal, Pronto.