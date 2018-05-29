Benjamin Dave Greenhouse, age 97, of Marksville

Benjamin Greenhouse

MARKSVILLE - Funeral arrangements are currently pending for Benjamin Dave “Mooch” or “Peanut” Greenhouse of Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Mr. Greenhouse, age 97, resident of Marksville passed away on Saturday. May 26, 2018 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Louise Greenhouse; children, Amy Greenhouse and Lynne Moore; parents, Dave and Bessie Greenhouse; sister, Catherine Miller; brothers, Calvin Greenhouse, Leroy Greenhouse, Overton Greenhouse, Richard Greenhouse and Newman Greenhouse.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Jane Jones of Tyler, Texas, Beatrice Pervis of Los Angeles, California, Judy Jones of Hessmer, Lucien Greenhouse of Tyler, Texas, Aldon Greenhouse of Tyler, Texas, Flynn Greenhouse of Tuscon, Arizona, Gradney “Fox” Greenhouse of Marksville, and Ray Greenhouse of Tyler, Texas; 45 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.