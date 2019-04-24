Funeral services for Bennie ”Benny” Harry Richard will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Cheneyville with Rev. Andre Bordelon and Alton Beaver officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Trinity Episcopal Church in Cheneyville on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and resume on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Bennie ”Benny” Harry Richard , age 70, of Cheneyville, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He wore many “hats” during his lifetime. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, former owner of Richard’s Grocery in Cheneyville, former Justice of the Peace, and former owner of G & A Hauling. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and the Lecompte Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was an avid fisherman and a super devoted fan and supporter of his four granddaughters. He attended every function that they participated in, traveling the state to cheer them on!!! He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Beulah Mae Harper Richard and his in-laws, Daniel and Hazel Lejeune.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Gaye Lejeune Richard of Cheneyville; his daughter, Stacy Buckman Lewis of Woodworth; his son, Michael E. Richard and wife, Emily, of Cheneyville; his brother, Ricky M. Richard of Cheneyville; his four granddaughters, Cassidy Lewis Boggs and husband, Jared, Alyson L. Lewis, Aubree N. Richard and Harper R. Richard; his first grandson, Benson Michael Richard, whose birth is due in August and one great grandson, Easton T. Boggs.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Michael Richard, Bill Flake, Dr. Grady Coburn, David Christmas, Creighton Ward and Butch Lindzay. Honorary Pallbearers are James Thomas, Scott Ryland and Lynn Welch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Benny may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church – P. O. Box 223 – Cheneyville, LA 71325.