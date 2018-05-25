Bennie Charles Saucier, age 97, of Cottonport

Bennie Charles Saucier

PLAUCHEVILLE - A Funeral Mass for Bennie Charles Saucier will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church on Plaucheville. Burial will follow the Mass at the adjacent Mater Dolorosa Catholic Mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church on Plaucheville

Bennie Charles Saucier passed away peacefully on Friday, May 25, 2018, at the Lane Memorial Hospital of Zachary, at the age of 97. He was born on February 12, 1921. Except for the time that he spent serving his country with the U.S. Army during World War II, he was a lifelong resident of Hickory (Cottonport). At the conclusion of the war, he returned to his family in Hickory and immediately enrolled in barber school in New Orleans to further his knowledge to cut hair as he had for the duration of his military service for his fellow soldiers. In 1947, he returned to Cottonport and joined with a local barber. In order to best serve his rural, agricultural community, he opened at 5 a.m. and did not close until everyone was served long after 6 p.m. He did this at his Cottonport shop for 58 years.

He then moved his shop to his home in 2005 in the adjacent Hickory area to assist his ailing wife of over 65 years. It was estimated at the time the Cottonport shop closed that “Mr. Benny” had given over 150,000 haircuts. As with any country barber shop, it was filled with town folks of all walks of life. When no one was in the barber’s chair, Benny made leather whips and repaired saddles, as well as leather and wood repairs to anything that the community was in need of. He kept the shop open in his home until January of this year. It was at that time that he contracted the flu that was plaguing the country. Significant health issues ensued from the flu. Prior to his return from World War II, Benny served in the U.S. Army Infantry Brigade serving in the Pacific Theatre. Years later the U.S. Army rewarded him for his heroics, in both the Battles of Leyte and Okinawa, with two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. In 2016, he was recognized in ceremonies at the Plaucheville Veteran’s Memorial and has since been recognized by Quilts of Valor and other veteran groups.

Mr. Benny will be remembered for his long service to the community and his heroic contributions to his country.

Bennie was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Wilma Marie Neyland Saucier and his parents, Eraste and Alice Saucier; brothers, Lester Saucier, Gerard Saucier, Willie (Billy) Saucier, and Frank Saucier; and adopted brother, Octave Lacour.

He is survived by his two children, Kenneth C. Saucier and Juanita S. (Stephen) Corts; five grandchildren, Amy Saucier (Michael) Patin of St. Francisville, Benny C. Saucier and long-time partner Carrie Turner of Denham Springs, Dwayne J. Saucier of Denham Springs, Lawrence (Kim) Corts of Baton Rouge and Kelly Poche of Baton Rouge; great-granddaughter, Gabriel Poche of Youngsville; and a very supportive sister-in-law, Janet Ortego of Baton Rouge.