Bernadine Ann Coco, age 78, of Moreauville

Funeral services for Bernadine Ann Coco of Moreauville will begin at 3pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart No. 2 Mausoleum in Moreauville.

Bernadine Ann Coco, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Keith Coco (Catherine) of Hamburg; her daughter, Pamela Lemoine Coco of Bunkie; five grandchildren: Keith Coco, Jr., James Boyd, Laura Saucier, Kayla Coco, and Brittany Hernandez; three great-grandchildren: Evan Saucier, Anthony Hernandez, and Nathan Hernandez; brothers, Raymond (Carolyn) Bordelon of Mansura and Ronald (Rose) Bordelon of Moreauville; sister-in-law, Janice Bordelon of Moreauville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Coco; her parents, Lonis Joseph Bordelon and Grace Mary Barbin Bordelon; brothers, Dale “Wolfman” Bordelon and Warren Paul Bordelon.

Visitation will begin at 10am to 3pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville, 115 Lemoine St., Moreauville, LA 71355 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.