A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernadine Deaville will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Goudeau with Rev. Walter Ajaero officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Bernadine Deaville, age 85 of Dupont, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont.

Ms. Bernadine owned an operated a grocery store in New Orleans for several years. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing and working in her yard.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Telemonk and Virginia Armand Deaville; her children, Clarence Francois, Odellea Deslatte, and Darlene Lombard; a grandson, Jamie Deslatte; a great-grandson, Brandon Deslatte; and brothers, O.J. Lory and Vance Deaville.

Survivors include one son, Frank Guillory and his wife Tonya of Cottonport; her grandchildren, Evans Francois, Gene (Padra) Francois, Akeyeshia (Troy) Juneau, Brian (Amanda) Deslatte, Brad Guillory, Derrick (Mandi) Guillory, Peter (Trish) Deslatte, Jr., Ryan Lombard, Patia Roy and Jarred Roy; 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.