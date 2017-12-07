Bernard “Tin” Sampson, age 74, of Missouri City, Texas; formerly of Mansura

Bernard “Tee Burn” “Tin” Sampson

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Bernard “Tin” Sampson, will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 in the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow immediately in the church cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017 beginning at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning until departure for the church.

Mr. Sampson, age 74, resident of Missouri City, Texas formerly of Mansura, died December 1, 2017 at his residence in Texas. Born on September 10, 1943, he was a music teacher at Holy Ghost School and also the choir leader at Holy Ghost, Our Lady of Prompt Succor and St. Richard Catholic Churches.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cilton P. Sampson, Sr. and Florence Francisco Sampson; and brother, Cilton Sampson, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kerstin Joy Sampson of Houston, Texas; son, Alayr’c Sampson of Accokeek, Maryland; sisters, Rose Marie Perry and Elaine Jones; brother, Sheller Sampson; and five grandchildren.