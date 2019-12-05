Bernard Anthony Lemoine age 74 of Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Bernard Anthony Lemoine of Cottonport will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreuville. Burial will be held at The Sacred Heart Cemetery #2.

Bernard Lemoine, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

Bernard Lemoine was a volunteer ambulance driver and fireman. He was also a master carpenter by trade and a part of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and Jaycees. He was an honored Vietnam War Veteran who served our country.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Judy Lachney Lemoine; son, Jerand Paul Lemoine (Tammie); daughter, Lynn Voorhies (John). He is also survived by one granddaughter, Samantha Marceaux (Elijah); brothers: Robert Lemoine, Burnett Lemoine, Jr.; sisters: Margeurite Lemoine, Jean Couvillion, Linda Couvillion, and Ethel Gauthier. five granddogs: Lucky, Linus, Fred, Sadie, and Roo; two grandcats, Blue and Bandit. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Chris Lemoine, Scott Lemoine, John Lemoine, Jr. Lemoine, and Jason Couvillion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Burnette and Odessa Lemoine; and brother Preston Lemoine

Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville.

Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville, 115 Lemoine St, Moreauville, LA 71355 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.