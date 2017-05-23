Bernice Brown, age 56, of Simmesport

Bernice Brown

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Bernice Brown were held on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church in Simmesport. Interment followed in the church cemetery, under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home in Bunkie.

Bernice, age 56, of Simmesport passed away on Friday, May 12, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was baptized at an early age and became a member of Greater New Bethel Baptist Church.

Bernice leaves behind to forever cherish her memories, a loving daughter Josephine (Alvin) Brown of New Orleans; a son, Lorenza Brown Piper of Alexandria; five grandchildren; two brothers, George Roy Brown of Houston, Texas and Luke (Adearane) Brown of Moreauville; three sisters, Doris (Silton) Turner of Simmesport, Mary (Carlos) Caborro of Marksville and Magnolia (Freddie) Ford of Marksville; and a host nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles nd friends.

Pallbearers were Al Henry Turner, Tyrone Brown, Brandon Jones, Joshua Brown, Terrence Brown, Chris Mason, Ronald Stokes and George Brown, Jr.