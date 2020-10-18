Bernice Gremillion, 96, Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Bernice Brouillette Gremillion will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Gremillion, age 96, of Marksville, departed this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hessmer Nursing Home in Hessmer, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harris and Lydia Dauzat Lacombe; husbands, Tema Brouillette, Odell Gremillion; son, Ted Brouillette; sisters, Elsie Broussard and Bertha Bordelon.

Bernice was a native of Echo, member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and retired from Avoyelles Parish Health Unit.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Danny Brouillette (Judy) of Marksville, Brent Brouillette (Karen) of Carencro; 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of services in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Teema Brouillette, Ray Waldron, Blake Chachere, and Jeremy Meaders.