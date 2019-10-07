Bernice "Tootsie" McDonald Riche, age 90, of Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Bernice "Tootsie" McDonald Riche' on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen with Fr. Walter Ajaero officiating. Inurnment will take place at the entrance to the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery in Evergreen at a later date under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Church of the Little Flower on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Bernice “Tootsie” McDonald Riche’ passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Bailey Place in Bunkie surrounded by family and friends. Born in Cottonport in 1929, she was 90 years old at the time of her death.

Tootsie was an extremely talented seamstress, cook, and homemaker. She was a devout Catholic and her faith life included years of service to her beloved Church of the Little Flower. For decades, Tootsie served as the organist, lector, Eucharistic Minister and team member for countless church fairs. She enjoyed her years as a member in the St. Cecilia Chorale and roles in Le Bon Temps Theater. Music was a favorite past time, as was attending many dances with her husband of 53 years, Tim. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred “Tim” Riche’; her parents, John and Frances McDonald, and step-father Herbert Thevenot, Sr.; her sons-in-law, James Molan and Jim Pflipsen; brother, Daniel McDonald and sister, Anna Mae Rabalais.

Tootsie is survived by her four children, Debbie Riche’ Molan of Lafayette, Kathy Riche’ Pflipsen of Bunkie, Jack and wife Cheryl Laborde Riche’ of Bunkie, and Lynn Riche’ David and husband Stephen of Oscar. Her grandchildren are Brandi Chambless, William Tanner, Ava (Chris) Hebert, Halette (Jason) Spears, Rebecca (Timmy) Morris, Paula (Josh) Hogan, Scotty (Sara) Venable, Jonathan Riche’, Nicholas (Kallie) Riche’, Lindsey (Michael) Arceneaux, Brooke (Brady) Achee, Lauren (Kyle) Hawkins, Stephen Paul (Catherine) David, Jr., William (Kelli) David and Jeffery David. She is also survived by 23 great-grandchildren and her step-brother and sister, Herbert Thevenot, Jr. of Bunkie and and Mary Ellen Thevenot Lemoine of Fairhope, AL.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Elijah Chambless, Chris Hebert, Jonathan Riche’, Nicholas Riche’, Jacob Spears, Brady Achee, Scotty Venable and Kyle Hawkins.