Bertha Lacombe Bordelon, 91, of Hickory Hill

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Bertha Lacombe Bordelon was held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 91, of Hickory Hill, departed this life on April 6, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harris and Lydia Dauzat Lacombe; husband, Arsmond “Coon” Bordelon; one daughter, Carla Bordelon Reed; one grandson, Keelan Normand and one sister, Elsie Broussard.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Regina Normand (Kenneth) of Hickory Hill; one sister, Bernice Brouillette Gremillion; four grandchildren, Courtney Williams of Monroe, Kimberly Normand of Hickory Hill, Whitney Reed of Alexandria, Kenny Normand of Hickory Hill; three great grandchildren, Ethan Wilson, Bree Brouillette and Amelia Williams.

Pallbearers honored to serve were Kenny Normand, Twyman Guillory, Jr., Brent Brouillette, Randy Broussard, Matthew Dauzat, and Dale Guillot.