Bertha Latour, 89, Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Bertha Mary Latour on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will be in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mrs. Latour, age 89, of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at her residence. Bertha Latour was a devoted Catholic who took pride in her religion. She was a giver. She gave her time, effort and love to all those around her. She spent countless hours at the nursing home and Senior Center assisting with meals, bingo, or whatever else the residents needed. She tended to the garden at the Senior Center and was well-known for her green thumb. Her selfless giving made her a Bunkie icon known to almost the entire town. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and loved them all. As stated at the time of her passing by more than one person, she was just a wonderful person. Her family now has a large void without her but we know she has gained her angel wings at the gates of Heaven. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bill Latour and John Kimball; her parents, Harvey and Eunice Ducote Jeansonne and her brother, Roy Jeansonne.

She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Angelle and husband, Michael, of Tomball, TX and Debbie Hayes of Bunkie; one son, Joey Guillory and wife, Melody, of Prairieville; nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Honored to serve a Pallbearers are Russell Dauzat, Jimbo Earles, Brent Jeansonne, Michael Angelo and Troy Spencer.