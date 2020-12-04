Bertha Smith, 84, Bridge City

Funeral services for Bertha Mae Daigrepont Smith will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville, with Father Jose Pallipurath officiating.

Bertha, 84, a resident of Bridge City, LA died December 2, 2020 at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, LA.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Debra Ponthier of Mansura, Sheila Sentilles (Robert) of Prairieville, Shirley Ponthier (Roy Descant) of Marksville, Gloria Armand (Gary), Rudolph Pointhier, Jr. (Karen) of Prairieville, Florida Hunt (Robin) of Sunshine, LA, and Jessie James Ponthier of Maurepas; nd her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rudolph Ponthier, Sr.; husband Venix Smith; parents, Shelton J. and Della (Dauzart) Daigrepont; siblings, Cleveland Daigrepont, John Donald Daigrepont, Diana Robin, Eugene Daigrepont, Wilford Daigrepont, and Alton Daigrepont.

Visitation will begin on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. and from 8:00 a.m. Monday morning until departing for the service in Escude’ Funeral Home of Moreauville.

Escude’ Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements