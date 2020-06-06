Beryl Mayeux Defrene

Beryl M. Dufrene passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

She was born on March 19, 1933 in Marksville, Louisiana to the late Ellis and Verlie Mayeux.

Beryl is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years Herbert Dufrene; sons Dayton P. Dufrene (Stefanie), Rodney P. Dufrene (Linda) and Errol G. Dufrene (Ann); grandchildren Gini (Seth), Patrick (Caitlyn) and Brian; great grandchildren Matthew and Christian; siblings Audrey Deselles (late Foster), Marian Bordelon (late Noel), Raymond Mayeux (late Maureen); Inez Chunn (Avis), Philip Mayeux (Mona) and Jerry Mayeux (Sue).

She is also preceded in death by her siblings Hilton Mayeux, Harold Mayeux and Burton Mayeux (Peggy).

Beryl felt blessed having a caring devoted husband and three sons that she loved and adored so very much. She especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren; as they brought her joy. Over the many years, Beryl enjoyed traveling with her family and taking rides with her husband. This would give her an opportunity to shop and Beryl had a passion for shopping. Beryl was a great soul and loved life; she brought joy and smiles to everyone she knew. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her family as well as the many get-togethers over the many years with her brothers and sisters, along with their families.

She was proud of her French-Louisiana heritage to which family, good conversation and a good meal all went together. Although Beryl will be deeply missed by all, she will never be forgotten. She will be remembered by some for her beauty, joie de vivre and her smile, for her husband and three sons, she will be remember for that along with her selflessness, love and devotion through the years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 4921 W Metairie Ave, Metairie, LA 70001 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. All individuals attending the services are to wear a face covering at all times and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Beryl M. Dufrene may be directed to the MD Anderson Cancer Center