Beryl Rousseau, 93, Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Beryl Rousseau will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 12 noon at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mansura with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Entombment will be in St. Paul Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Rousseau, age 93, of Marksville, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bartholomew and Edorde Rachal Normand, husband, Irvin Rousseau; son, Ken Rousseau, and sister, Sybil Beilkiweiz.

Those left to cherish her memory include grandson, Chris Rousseau and wife Jenny of Moreauville; granddaughter, Tish Johnson and husband John of Mansura; daughter-in-law, Brenda Rousseau of Mansura; five great grandchildren, Luke Rousseau, Seth Rousseau, Lily Rousseau, Katelin Johnson, and Kamron Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.