Bessie Mary Dupuis

OLD HICKORY, TENNESSEE - Bessie Mary Dupuis, age 68, of Old Hickory, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017. She was born on September 23, 1948.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Louise Thrasher; brothers, Henry Thrasher, Jimmy Thrasher, and Emmett Thrasher; and sister, Bonnie Gagnard.

Dupuis is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Paul) Hartman, and Ovelia (Eddie) Stone; son, Frankie Dupuis; sister, Artie Green; grandchildren, Patsy Stone, and Carson Stone; great grandchildren, Michael Stone and Elijah Thomason and a host of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Mary's honor to St Jude Children’s hospital or a local animal shelter of your choice