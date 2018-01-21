Betty Ann Juneau, age 88, of Cottonport

Betty Ann Juneau

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Betty Ann Juneau of Cottonport will take place at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will commence at a later date at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery #2. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will also be held at the church that morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Betty Juneau, age 83, passed away at the Bayou Vista Nursing Home of Bunkie on Friday, January 19, 2018. She was born on February 22, 1934.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Burton Juneau; daughter, Jackie Verrett; parents, Dewey and Angela Marie Bordelon; brothers and sister, Wiley Bordelon, Winston Bordelon, and Marjorie LaFargue; granddaughter, Traci McMorris; and son-in-law, Seville Pourciau.

She is survived by her daughters, Angela Bennett (Ken) Bennett of Forest Hill, Jan Pourciau of Jarreau, and Lisa Carlin of Plaquemine; grandchildren, Brad Carlin and Seville Pourciau, III; great-grandchildren, Brennan Carlin, Chase Carlin, Jared Naquin, Michael Naquin, and Trent McMorris.