Betty Ann Voinche Bordelon, age 79, of Brouillette

Betty Ann Voinche Bordelon

BROUILLETTE - Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Ann Voinche Bordelon will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Brouillette with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be in St. Genevieve Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home and will resume on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 8 a.m. until shortly before funeral service. A rosary will be recited on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel by Father Abraham Palakkattuchira.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 79, of Brouillette, passed away at Grace Home in Alexandria on Friday, July 21, 2017. She was born on August 19, 1937.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Corine Bernard Voinche; her husband, Ellis Bordelon; sister, Ruby V. Gaspard; brother, Marvin Gene Voinche; sons-in-law, Dooley Laprarie and Nicholas Bettevy, Sr.; and great great granddaughter, Addilyn Grace Laprarie.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Glenda Bettevy (Tommy) Walker of Brouillette, Susan Laprarie of Brouillette, Debra (Brent) Bordelon of Brouillette; brother, Raymond (Madis) Voinche of Brouillette; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Pallbearers honored to serve as pallbearers will be Luke Laborde, Nicholas Bettevy, Jr., Jonathan Bettevy, Shawn Laprarie, Sr., Derik Laprarie, Shawn Laprarie, Jr., Jacob Laprarie, and Austin Bettevy.

To extend online condolences to the Bordelon family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com