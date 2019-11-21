Funeral Mass for Betty Ann Armand will begin at 10:30am on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport with Fr. Walter Ajaero officiating. Entombmentwill be held St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Mausoleum No. 2.

Betty Armand, age 72, of Cottonport, passed away on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at the Rivière de Soleil Community Care Center of Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Lori Hakeman (Nick) of Marksville, Deanna Pipes (David) of Cottonport, and John Armand (April) of Evergreen; sister, Juanita Indovina of Metairie; eight grandchildren, Kayla Chappell, Lacie Juneau, Jacob Pipes, Kaitlyn Ramirez, William Hakeman, Walter Armand, Emily Armand, and Morgan Armand; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Armand; parents, John and Marie Mayeaux Henderson; and sister, Isabelle Henderson.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 10:00pm on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport and will reopen to the public at 8:00am on Monday morning.