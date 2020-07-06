Betty Bize, 90, Marksville

A Private Funeral Service for Mrs. Betty Normand Bize will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph #2 Mausoleum in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Bize, age 90, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, July 5,2020 at Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura. She was preceded in death by husbands, Ray Bryan LaPraire and Bert Bize.

She had many hobbies. She was great at cooking, raising chickens, gardening and sewing. Her involvement in the community was known as she was in the American Legion, Catholic Daughters, and Chamber of Commerce.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Bobby LaPrairie (Connie) of Bunkie, Jerry Wayne LaPrairie (Susan) of Marksville, David LaPrairie (Jamie) of Marksville; two sisters, Claudia Bordelon of Monroe, Janet Schlein of Austin, TX, 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve include Bryan LaPrairie, Brady LaPrairie, Luke LaPrairie, Kent Logan, Randall Bernard, and Lance Meche. Honorary pallbearer will be Terry Dibble.