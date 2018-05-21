Betty Bordelon Gremillion, age 89, of Plaucheville

Betty Bordelon Gremillion

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral Mass for Betty Bordelon Gremillion of Plaucheville will be held on Friday, May 25, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment will be at the church cemetery under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Friends may call Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until time of services Friday.

Betty Bordelon Gremillion, age 89, died Monday, May 21, 2018 at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont. She was born on April 1, 1929.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Phanor Joseph Bordelon, Sr. and Rita English Bordelon; and her brother, Phanor Joseph Bordelon, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Leon ”LG” Gremillion of Plaucheville; two sons, Glenn Gremillion of Ball and Kevin (Kathryn) Gremillion of Plaucheville; one daughter, Elise (Brian) Gauthier of Plaucheville; two grandsons, Joshua (Jennifer) Gremillion of Plaucheville and Spencer (Amber) Gauthier of Plaucheville; three great-grandsons, Noah Gremillion, Graham Gremillion, and Sam Gauthier; one great-granddaughter, Remi Gauthier; her sister-in-law, Patsy Bordelon of Mobile, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Those honored to be pallbearers are Glenn Gremillion, Kevin Gremillion, Brian Gauthier, Joshua Gremillion, Spencer Gauthier, and Keith Gremillion.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home for their excellent care and compassion for the past six years and especially at the time of her death.