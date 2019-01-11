Marksville – Funeral services for Betty Bordelon Miller will be held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Deacon Gary Schubach, officiating. Burial will follow in Cushman cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Betty Bordelon Miller, age 77 of Marksville, passed away at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in Jefferson, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 2:57 P.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Cynthia (Darrell) Rabalais of Plaucheville, Roxanne (Clay Normand) Gaspard of Cottonport, stepchildren, Douglas Miller of Ville Platte, Heather (Shawn) McManus of Slidell, Monica (Danny) Semple of Center Point, brother, Raymond (Becky) Bordelon of Abita Springs and also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Duma Bordelon and Bertha Roy Bordelon, siblings, Philbert Bordelon, Royland Bordelon and Myra Tyler.

The Miller Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Sunday, January 13, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Monday, January 14, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Sunday evening.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.