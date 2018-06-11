Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Brouillette Gauthier will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 8, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Wade de Coste officiating. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Betty Brouillette Gauthier, age 85, of Lettsworth, passed away on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads. She was preceded in death by her parents, Odell and Bertha Mayeaux Brouillette.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Gwen Sparacino and Deborah Sparacino, both of Lettsworth; two grandchildren, Trinida and Anchello Sparacino and one great grandchild, Nathan Sparacino.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 8, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until funeral service time.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Anchello Sparacino, Stanley Boher, DeWayne Cash, Peter Aymond, Carl Smith and Jimmy Smith.