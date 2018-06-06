Betty Coalson Bordelon of Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Coalson Bordelon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville, Louisiana with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Garden Mausoleum located in St. Joseph Cemetery Number 2 in Marksville, Louisiana. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Bordelon, born in Greenville, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Betty enlisted in the US Army at an early age, then when discharged, earned her Bachelor of Science degree in education from Auburn University. She continued her education, earning a master’s degree, plus 30 credit hours in education administration from LSU. Betty remained dedicated to her enduring passion of education and touched many with her no nonsense straight forward approach to teaching, compassion, and life.

Betty was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Leroy Coalson and by her mother, Josephine Rigdon Coalson of Alabama.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy Bordelon of Marksville and by her children, Rene’ Chiocchi-Corley of Marksville and Ledra Finley-McBride and husband Michael L. McBride of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Pallbearers will be Barton Bordelon, David Bordelon, James Rachael Bordelon, Jeffery Bordelon, Ted Gauthier, and Michael McBride.

Visitation will be held at Hixon Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.