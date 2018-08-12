Betty Dardeau Blood, age 85, of St. Landry

Betty Dardeau Blood

ST. LANDRY - A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Dardeau Blood will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with the Rev. Kenneth Mayne officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hills Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in St. Landry.

Mrs. Blood, age 85 of St. Landry, passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Prairie Manor Nursing Home. She was born on June 16, 1933.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Eula Guillory Dardeau; and her brothers, Gordon Dardeau and Luther Dardeau.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Kenneth Blood of St. Landry; her three children, Cathy Chelette of Pineville, David Ellis of Indiana, and Bobby (Barbara) Blood of St. Landry; her grandchildren, Bridgette Vidrine, Roderick Blood, Nicole Rollins, Joel Ellis, Sarah Ellis, Rebekah Seibert and Kelly Louise Chelette; and 11 great-grandchildren.

