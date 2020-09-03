Betty Dauzat, 74, Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jean Parks Dauzat will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Reverend Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be in Lamartiniere Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Dauzat, age 74, of Marksville, departed this life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest “Bee” Parks, Rose Mary Bordelon Parks; husband, Stanley Anthony Dauzat; brothers, Albert Parks, Ray Parks, Erick Parks, Sr., and sister-in-law, Linda Parks.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Roderick Dauzat, Sr., (Sundra) of Lecompte; two daughters, Judy Gunn (Donald) of Fifth Ward, Joanna Tyler (Timmy) of Fifth Ward; two brothers, Richard Parks, Sr. (Linda) of Marksville, Harvey Parks, Sr. (Elizabeth) of Houma; one sister, Charlene Guillot of Marksville; two sisters-in-law, Doris Parks of Marksville, Sandra Parks of Pine Prairie; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.