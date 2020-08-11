Betty Davis, 74, Simmesport native

Graveside services for Betty Ortego Davis, resident of Baton Rouge formerly of Simmesport, will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Christ the King Cemetery in Simmesport with Fr. Paul officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Betty Ortego Davis, age 74, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. Betty worked for over 30 years and eventually retired from the Louisiana State Police Headquarters.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Carter Davis; siblings: Pete Peters, Charles Ray Peters, Shirley Ortego Estes, Buddy Ortego, and Thomas “Bart” Ortego; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.E. “T-Bill” Ortego and Mary Bacon Ortego; siblings: Gerald Ortego and Wanda Williams.

The family would like to send a big thank you both the LaCour House Assisted Living Community in New Roads and Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Betty's name to the Alzheimer's Association.